Google Forms could secure Nevada’s caucuses, or throw reporting into chaos

The Verge Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Nevada’s Democratic caucuses take place this Saturday, and the state may not be ready. In the wake of Iowa’s disastrous caucuses, the Nevada Democratic Party has scrapped its plans to use a reporting app called Shadow, but the replacement system isn’t inspiring confidence.

Over the past week, party officials have blasted social media requesting volunteers with a solid grasp on Google tools to help staff the caucuses as technical assistance. According to Bloomberg, the Nevada Democratic Party held another set of training classes on Thursday to teach volunteers how to use their iPads and new tools. In an even more concerning move, the party hasn’t pledged to release the final results the same day as the caucuses either, raising concerns...
