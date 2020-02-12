Google Forms could secure Nevada’s caucuses, or throw reporting into chaos

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images



Nevada’s Democratic caucuses take place this Saturday, and the state may not be ready. In the wake of Iowa’s disastrous caucuses, the Nevada Democratic Party has scrapped its plans to use a reporting app called Shadow, but the replacement system isn’t inspiring confidence.



