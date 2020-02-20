New/returning customers can get a FREE month of CBS All Access with this code
Friday, 21 February 2020 () CBS is currently offering new subscribers one month of its All Access streaming platform for *FREE* with the code *DETECTIVE* at checkout. Returning customers can nab the same promo when using the code *INTERROGATION*. Normally, you’d only get a week’s worth of streaming before being charged up to $10 per month, depending on the streaming plan you choose. My wife and I have been really enjoying CBS All Access lately to catch up on Bull, SEAL Team, NCIS, and more. You’ll also be able to watch Star Trek Picard, I Love Lucy, Happy Days, and more with a subscription. Learn more about CBS All Access here.
more…
The post New/returning customers can get a FREE month of CBS All Access with this code appeared first on 9to5Toys.
CBS Is Planning Improved Streaming Service The new service will expand upon CBS All Access and offer a variety of Viacom networks to its customers. The service will include live sports and news, similar to NBCUniversal's Peacock. Last year's merger between CBS and Viacom allows networks such as BET,...