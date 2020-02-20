New/returning customers can get a FREE month of CBS All Access with this code

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

CBS is currently offering new subscribers one month of its All Access streaming platform for *FREE* with the code *DETECTIVE* at checkout. Returning customers can nab the same promo when using the code *INTERROGATION*. Normally, you’d only get a week’s worth of streaming before being charged up to $10 per month, depending on the streaming plan you choose. My wife and I have been really enjoying CBS All Access lately to catch up on Bull, SEAL Team, NCIS, and more. You’ll also be able to watch Star Trek Picard, I Love Lucy, Happy Days, and more with a subscription. Learn more about CBS All Access here.



