Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

We are now seeing a notable promotion on official SEGA t-shirts. The SEGA shop has now launched a Buy One Get One *free* sale on all of the t-shirts it offers. Many of the designs are exclusive to the SEGA Shop and feature the expected smattering of Sonic and friends tees as well as SEGA-branded styles, and a series of retro-inspired options from its glory days, among others. Head below for all the details. more…



The post BOGO FREE official SEGA t-shirts from $25: Sonic, Tails, retro designs, more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

