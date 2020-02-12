Every Star Wars movie and show you can stream on Disney Plus — from 'A New Hope' to 'The Mandalorian'
Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
· *Disney Plus offers access to every episodic Star Wars movie from the original trilogy through "The Last Jedi" in 4K.*
· *The service is also home to new exclusive Star Wars shows, such as "The Mandalorian" and season seven of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars**."*
· *More original series, like a yet-to-be-titled show based...
It's time to go behind the scenes of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian Season 1 starring Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi and Werner..
A new Star Wars movie is in development, though little is actually known about the film at this point. THR reports that Sleight writer and director J.D. Dillard... Just Jared Also reported by •The Wrap •engadget