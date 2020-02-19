Global  

Microsoft’s Previews Its Linux Antivirus; Apps For Android, iOS Coming This Year

Fossbytes Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Microsoft has announced in a blog post that it’s planning to bring the Defender antivirus to more platforms. This includes Microsoft Defender ATP for Linux which is now in public preview. The company said that it would showcase its mobile antivirus developments for Android and iOS at the upcoming RSA conference. As per The Verge, we […]

The post Microsoft’s Previews Its Linux Antivirus; Apps For Android, iOS Coming This Year appeared first on Fossbytes.
