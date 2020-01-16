Global  

Private WhatsApp Groups Exposed On Google Search, But It’s A Feature

Fossbytes Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Google is indexing the invitations to the WhatsApp Group chats, including the links to join private groups as reported by Vice. As a result, the links are available for people all around the globe to join any discoverable group. Your WhatsApp groups may not be as secure as you think they are. The "Invite to Group […]

The post Private WhatsApp Groups Exposed On Google Search, But It's A Feature appeared first on Fossbytes.
