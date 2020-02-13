Global  

Cases of the coronavirus are spiking outside of China and the World Health Organization warned 'the window of opportunity is narrowing' to contain it

Business Insider Saturday, 22 February 2020
Cases of the coronavirus are spiking outside of China and the World Health Organization warned 'the window of opportunity is narrowing' to contain it· Global coronavirus cases are spiking and the World Health Organization warned that "the window of opportunity is narrowing" to contain the deadly coronavirus.
· South Korea admitted it failed to stop the virus coming into the country. It now says it is trying to contain the virus.
· South Korea now has more than 430 cases...
News video: WHO reports 92 cases of human-to-human coronavirus cases outside China

WHO reports 92 cases of human-to-human coronavirus cases outside China 01:22

 The World Health Organization on Tuesday confirmed a total of 92 cases of human-to-human coronavirus cases in 12 countries outside China. Lauren Anthony reports.

WHO concerned about coronavirus cases with no clear link

The World Health Organization (WHO) is concerned about the number of coronavirus cases with no clear epidemiological link, although the total number of cases...
Coronavirus: EU health ministers meet as deaths mount — live updates

EU health ministers are holding an emergency meeting as the daily death toll from coronavirus sets a new record in China. The World Health Organization has said...
