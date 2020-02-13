Cases of the coronavirus are spiking outside of China and the World Health Organization warned 'the window of opportunity is narrowing' to contain it

Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

· Global

· South Korea admitted it failed to stop the virus coming into the country. It now says it is trying to contain the virus.

· South Korea now has more than 430 cases... · Global coronavirus cases are spiking and the World Health Organization warned that "the window of opportunity is narrowing" to contain the deadly coronavirus.· South Korea admitted it failed to stop the virus coming into the country. It now says it is trying to contain the virus.· South Korea now has more than 430 cases 👓 View full article

