Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Apple announced HomeKit support for routers at WWDC last year, but since then, many of the more specific details have remained a mystery. A new support document recently published by Apple, however, offers new information on how HomeKit routers will work, the setup process, and more.



more…



The post Apple support document details HomeKit router features, complicated setup process appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

