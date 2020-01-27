Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

Business Insider Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week· Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.
· This week's list includes Netflix's "Stranger Things" and Disney Plus' "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."
· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Netflix's "Stranger...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Top 10 Guilty Pleasure TV Shows

Top 10 Guilty Pleasure TV Shows 10:34

 Admit it, these are all guilty pleasure TV shows. For this list, we’re looking at television series that you thoroughly enjoy viewing, despite possibly being embarrassed to admit to that or trying to hide your love for.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Peter Weber Brings Back Alayah [Video]Peter Weber Brings Back Alayah

After sending Alayah home at the end of Week 3, she shows up in Cleveland in Week 4 to plead her case. Peter Weber decides to bring her back into the group, much to the dismay of the other ladies. From..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:10Published

Is the streaming revolution changing Bollywood? [Video]Is the streaming revolution changing Bollywood?

Remember the times when you planned your day such that you could catch your favourite show on television? If you missed an episode, you would call others to fill you in. Streaming services and..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 09:11Published


Tweets about this

GRReynolds3

G. RT @businessinsider: The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week https://t.co/gd1oZkM5lA 33 minutes ago

The_Drift3r

Fin @OliD32280761 @MaryDenise22 Netflix has to pay for those programs. Guaranteed the BBC make a sh*tload of money fl… https://t.co/VI6A9mc9pY 38 minutes ago

ilovetrott

All-Star Slacktivist Netflix’s whole slate of reality shows is just owning an apartment complex and not letting the tenants see each other 46 minutes ago

vivavoooooooom

माया Thanks to Hotel Del Luna & Greys, I have burst my data. All these shows & Netflix watching me every night instead o… https://t.co/wzq8a2qmIw 59 minutes ago

putasinghonit

bally singh - @theSNSE RT @putasinghonit: Would love @Netflix to have a Add Friends feature. See what each other are watching, recommend shows, see what everyone… 1 hour ago

RealtorMailer

Realtor Mailer RT @Principal_IT: The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week https://t.co/fGcV5dAqGd https://t.co/qjLmCBCUZb 1 hour ago

RealtorMailer

Realtor Mailer RT @HPTarget: The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week https://t.co/xCaZcXsG4x #market #greatbusiness https://t.co… 1 hour ago

RealtorMailer

Realtor Mailer RT @marciojmsilva: The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week https://t.co/AiIuIcDRaL https://t.co/HvrY5aSEh9 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.