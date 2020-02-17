Global  

Amazon has the HomeKit Arlo Baby Monitor at an all-time low of $85 (Reg. $120)

9to5Toys Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Amazon is offering the HomeKit-enabled Arlo Baby Monitor for *$84.99* *shipped*. Down from its regular going rate of up to $120, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our previous mention by $15. This HomeKit-enabled security camera is designed specifically with parents in mind. It features 2-way audio, night vision, air sensors, a night light, and even has a lullaby player built-in to help your young one fall asleep. Plus, it also works with Alexa if you’re not on the Apple train. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

