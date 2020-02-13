Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > As Microsoft makes one its fastest-growing cloud software businesses available for government, it will ramp up pressure on rivals like Salesforce, analysts say (MSFT, CRM)

As Microsoft makes one its fastest-growing cloud software businesses available for government, it will ramp up pressure on rivals like Salesforce, analysts say (MSFT, CRM)

Business Insider Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
As Microsoft makes one its fastest-growing cloud software businesses available for government, it will ramp up pressure on rivals like Salesforce, analysts say (MSFT, CRM)· Microsoft has been ramping up its offerings for government cloud contracts, most recently winning the Pentagon's $10 billion JEDI contract for cloud computing services. 
· Before that, Microsoft won the DEOS contract to provide cloud software tools to the Department of Defense, and it added versions of Microsoft Teams,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests [Video]Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests

Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests The Pentagon awarded Microsoft the 10 year, $10 billion contract, known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published

Microsoft Partners With Samsung for Cloud-Based Game Streaming Service [Video]Microsoft Partners With Samsung for Cloud-Based Game Streaming Service

he two companies have come together for the new partnership to create a "premium" streaming experience for gamers.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The head of one of Microsoft's fastest-growing cloud software businesses explains what sets it apart from rivals like Salesforce (MSFT)

The head of one of Microsoft's fastest-growing cloud software businesses explains what sets it apart from rivals like Salesforce (MSFT)· Microsoft announced updates to Dynamics 365, its subscription based line of business applications, as it the business grows and the company invests heavily in...
Business Insider

Two years ago Microsoft launched a special program to help startups get off the ground and use its cloud, and now it's giving them access to two of its fastest growing apps (MSFT)

Two years ago Microsoft launched a special program to help startups get off the ground and use its cloud, and now it's giving them access to two of its fastest growing apps (MSFT)· Microsoft for Startups is Microsoft's program for enterprise startups that gives them access to use Microsoft's Azure cloud, helps them sell to business...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TechInvestNews

Tech Investor News As Microsoft makes one its fastest-growing cloud software businesses available for government, it wi (Paayal Zaveri… https://t.co/jyGpIiosmE 2 minutes ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts As Microsoft makes one its fastest-growing cloud software businesses available for government, it will ramp up pres… https://t.co/YOJw6xPUaC 42 minutes ago

aysha_jawed

Aysha RT @businessinsider: As Microsoft makes one its fastest-growing cloud software businesses available for government, it will ramp up pressur… 44 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. As Microsoft makes one its fastest-growing cloud software businesses available for government, it will ramp up pres… https://t.co/ZraCGAcu1c 44 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT As Microsoft makes one its fastest-growing cloud software businesses available for government, it will ramp up pres… https://t.co/5EFE6dZeqK 44 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang As Microsoft makes one its fastest-growing cloud software businesses available for government, it will ramp up pres… https://t.co/yYOMX0oLbn 44 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva As Microsoft makes one its fastest-growing cloud software businesses available for government, it will ramp up pres… https://t.co/ctFGa1uSJl 44 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider As Microsoft makes one its fastest-growing cloud software businesses available for government, it will ramp up pres… https://t.co/8bgADvWkAM 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.