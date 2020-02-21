Global  

Bethesda games leave GeForce Now streaming service

engadget Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Most Bethesda titles will no longer be part of NVIDIA's GeForce Now game streaming service. In a post on the NVIDIA forum, a staff member has announced that the platform has already started removing Bethesda Softworks titles from its library. They in...
