Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > AI discovers antibiotic that kills even highly resistant bacteria

AI discovers antibiotic that kills even highly resistant bacteria

engadget Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
The use of AI to discover medicine appears to be paying off. MIT scientists have revealed that their AI discovered an antibiotic compound, halicin (named after 2001's HAL 9000), that can not only kill many forms of resistant bacteria but do so in a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Scientist Says Rhinos Face New Threat: Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria [Video]Scientist Says Rhinos Face New Threat: Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria

Scientists have discovered a new threat facing endangered rhinos: antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:00Published

Scientists warn strep throat may become untreatable [Video]Scientists warn strep throat may become untreatable

Your daily dose of health news including the benefits of eating diets heavy in fruits and vegetables, and what researchers recommend if strep throat becomes antibiotic resistant.

Credit: Treepple     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New levels of harmful bacteria in UK chicken revealed

The FSA has released the results of its latest survey on the levels of antibiotic resistant bacteria present on fresh chicken sold in the UK.
Which?

MIT algorithm discovers antibiotic that can fight drug-resistant diseases

A deep learning algorithm developed at MIT has discovered new antibiotics that can treat drug-resistant diseases by killing 35 powerful bacteria. The pathogens...
The Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this

milinkomilincic

Милинко Милинчић AI discovers antibiotic that kills even highly resistant bacteria https://t.co/CATLHqA0gO 15 seconds ago

searchedseisure

Noon30 AI discovers antibiotic that kills even highly resistant bacteria https://t.co/l3tO2y4O99 via @engadget 3 minutes ago

DrBicentenario

Dr Vicente Nario AI discovers antibiotic that kills even highly resistant bacteria https://t.co/gZAqNvbas0 - Sponsored Links MIT r… https://t.co/yOyTvJrdfK 5 minutes ago

viralizeed

Viralizeed Most #viral Tech News - AI discovers antibiotic that kills even highly resistant bacteria https://t.co/FZXekxKdFK 9 minutes ago

planyourwebsite

PlanYour.Website AI discovers antibiotic that kills even highly resistant bacteria https://t.co/lVRuR6x7hv #TechNews 10 minutes ago

SafevoipLTD

Safevoip AI discovers antibiotic that kills even highly resistant bacteria https://t.co/BFLl2dL37q https://t.co/iAI96sNmWt 12 minutes ago

JeffOnTheShelf

Jelf RT @engadget: AI discovers antibiotic that kills even highly resistant bacteria https://t.co/avrFp7ZIfP https://t.co/cdhUgr42b1 12 minutes ago

DerekTMcKinney

Derek T McKinney 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #tech AI discovers antibiotic that kills even highly resistant bacteria The use of AI to discover medi https://t.co/eTbgfs5LME 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.