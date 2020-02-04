Global  

What happens if a pandemic hits?

TechCrunch Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
What happens if a Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic hits? It’s time to at least start asking that question. What will the repercussions be, if the virus spreads worldwide? How will it change how we live, work, socialize, and travel? Don’t get all disaster-movie here. Some people seem to have the notion that a pandemic will mean […]
