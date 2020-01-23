No global digital tax by end-2020 would mean chaos - France

Global  

Reuters India Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Failure to reach a global deal on where and how much to tax digital giants such as Google , Amazon or Facebook would result in many digital tax regimes emerging all over the world, France's Finance Minister said on Sunday.
No global digital tax by end-2020 would mean digital tax chaos: France

Failure to reach a global deal on where and how much to tax digital giants like Google, Amazon or Facebook would result in many digital tax regimes emerging all...
Reuters

France ready to hear U.S. proposal on digital tax

France is ready to listen to the U.S. administration's proposal of offering U.S. companies a "safe harbor" from a new, international digital tax, its finance...
Reuters


