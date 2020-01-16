AR IN SOCIAL MEDIA: How immersive experiences drive sales, improve customer engagement, and boost awareness (FB, SNAP)

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· This is a preview of the *AR in Social Media* research report from Business Insider Intelligence.

· 14-Day Risk Free Trial: Get full access to this and all Apps & Platforms industry research reports.



Augmented reality's (AR's) ability to link our digital and physical worlds is transforming the way brands engage with... · This is a preview of the *AR in Social Media* research report from Business Insider Intelligence.· 14-Day Risk Free Trial: Get full access to this and all Apps & Platforms industry research reports.Augmented reality's (AR's) ability to link our digital and physical worlds is transforming the way brands engage with 👓 View full article

