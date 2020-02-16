Mapping coronavirus: South Koreans turn to online tracking as cases surge

South Korea raised its infectious disease alert to its highest level on Sunday as confirmed coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 602 and the death toll rose to six. Ciara Lee reports

Four new cases of coronavirus in UK Four cruise ship passengers flown to England this weekend have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 13. The four have been transferred to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published 14 hours ago