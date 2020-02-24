Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Sport24.co.za | Ngidi calls for use of no-ball technology

Sport24.co.za | Ngidi calls for use of no-ball technology

News24 Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Proteas speedster Lungi Ngidi believes that technology should be used to help eradicate the issues surrounding the calling of no-balls in international cricket.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Majority of Americans with kids think they’re better parents than theirs were [Video]Majority of Americans with kids think they’re better parents than theirs were

Three in four parents think they're better moms and dads than their own parents, according to new research.  Three in four respondents think parenting is more difficult in the modern world..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Successfully Hunting for Gold [Video]Successfully Hunting for Gold

Occurred on September 24, 2019 / Western Australia Info from Licensor: Hi! My name is Chris. My Dad and I go prospecting in Western Australia for Gold! This is a highlight video from a 2-week..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 04:23Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.