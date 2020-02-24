Global  

Coronavirus Hits Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Factory; Forces Shuts Down

Fossbytes Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The deadly Coronavirus that originated from Wuhan, China, has infected more than 75,000 people and claimed the lives of over 2000 as we write. It has also hit the tech industry hard, forcing several companies to delay manufacturing or even shut it down temporarily. Now, a Samsung plant in the southeastern city of Gumi, South Korea, has come under […]

