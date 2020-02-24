The deadly Coronavirus that originated from Wuhan, China, has infected more than 75,000 people and claimed the lives of over 2000 as we write. It has also hit the tech industry hard, forcing several companies to delay manufacturing or even shut it down temporarily. Now, a Samsung plant in the southeastern city of Gumi, South Korea, has come under […] The post Coronavirus Hits Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Factory; Forces Shuts Down appeared first on Fossbytes.



Recent related videos from verified sources Samsung Blames The Coronavirus For The Galaxy S20’s Low Sales Numbers Samsung blamed the coronavirus for the horrible initial sales of their new Galaxy S20 in South Korea. According to Gizmodo, the company sold 70,800 units of the phone on its first day available. Its.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 2 days ago Hyundai Closes Factory After Worker Diagnosed With Coronavirus A Hyundai Motor auto worker has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The confirmed diagnosis has lead to a suspension of production at one its factories in South Korea. Shares of the automaker.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Samsung closes Galaxy Z Flip factory after employee tests positive for deadly virus Release date for new folding phone remains unchanged

Independent 1 week ago



Samsung Galaxy S20 Sales Tank Compared With S10, Coronavirus Blamed Sales of Samsung's Galaxy S20 are down sharply compared with both the S10 and the Note 10. Sharply higher prices may to be blame, along with some impact from the...

ExtremeTech 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this