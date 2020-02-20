Sony’s new Xperia 1 II adds 5G to its lineup of tall phones Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Xperia 1 II comes with a tall 21:9 aspect ratio screen like its predecessor. | Image: Sony



One year after the debut of its super-tall Xperia 1, Sony is back with a successor, the obscenely titled Xperia 1 II. In Europe the handset will be Sony’s first to support 5G, where it will be able to connect to sub-6GHz networks. Sony is keen to emphasize the photography capabilities of its flagship smartphone, and there are also some neat hardware inclusions like a 3.5mm headphone jack and support for wireless charging. (Both of those were missing from last year’s handset.) It also announced a new mid-range handset called the Xperia 10 II. In the US, where the flagship 1 II handset will be 4G only, Sony teased a separate 5G device called the Xperia Pro.



In an era of 108-megapixel smartphone cameras, the 12-megapixel triple-camera... The Xperia 1 II comes with a tall 21:9 aspect ratio screen like its predecessor. | Image: SonyOne year after the debut of its super-tall Xperia 1, Sony is back with a successor, the obscenely titled Xperia 1 II. In Europe the handset will be Sony’s first to support 5G, where it will be able to connect to sub-6GHz networks. Sony is keen to emphasize the photography capabilities of its flagship smartphone, and there are also some neat hardware inclusions like a 3.5mm headphone jack and support for wireless charging. (Both of those were missing from last year’s handset.) It also announced a new mid-range handset called the Xperia 10 II. In the US, where the flagship 1 II handset will be 4G only, Sony teased a separate 5G device called the Xperia Pro.In an era of 108-megapixel smartphone cameras, the 12-megapixel triple-camera... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Sony’s Xperia L4 is an entry-level phone with a 21:9 display Sony's added a sleek new smartphone to its entry series -- the Xperia L4. Designed as an "entertainment device," the phone's USP is undoubtedly its proportions...

engadget 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Hiroshi.jp.mx RT @verge: Sony’s new Xperia 1 II adds 5G to its lineup of tall phones https://t.co/yDi9xxApgg https://t.co/E8zXjcVb6R 1 minute ago Mohammad Almisbaa Sony Xperia 1 II arrives with SD865, impressive camera setup; Xperia Pro adds mmWave support https://t.co/p0nS7QKVxp #android #feedly 2 minutes ago Tech News Sonys new Xperia 1 II adds 5G to its lineup of tall phones - The Verge https://t.co/eWhc9aUt1M 4 minutes ago Nash Tee RT @phonearena: The Sony Xperia 1 Mark II is here and it brings back things we missed! Also adds a lot of improvements... https://t.co/rO7Q… 7 minutes ago Alexander Anzhelov A beast. But probably not in sales. :P Sony Xperia 1 II arrives with SD865 and sub-6 5G, Xperia Pro adds mmWave 5… https://t.co/Jr7XvnO0dW 12 minutes ago Taranum Goel Sony’s new Xperia 1 II adds 5G to its lineup of tall phones https://t.co/WmeUkCnUnU https://t.co/qUZXd8hrf0 26 minutes ago Socialmedia Demo Sony’s new Xperia 1 II adds 5G to its lineup of tall phones https://t.co/H91DlLW2yh 26 minutes ago Klwat Sony’s new Xperia 1 II adds 5G to its lineup of tall phones https://t.co/452qaekCPz 31 minutes ago