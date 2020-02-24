The new head of Wales' exam watchdog believes "significantly more" tests could be sat online.



Recent related news from verified sources Wales considers online GCSE exams The new head of Wales' exam watchdog believes "significantly more" tests could be sat online.

BBC News 4 days ago



GCSEs: Exams in Wales could be sat online in future The new head of Wales' exam watchdog believes "significantly more" tests could be sat online.

BBC News 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Dean Anthony Gratton Wales considers online school exams https://t.co/IW8vliAVGg https://t.co/wHZ8g8bX5O 4 days ago Jamie Arrowsmith Wales considers online school exams: https://t.co/YSsw0aA1Rn 4 days ago