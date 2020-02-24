Global  

Realme’s X50 Pro has a Snapdragon 865 and 5G for $600

The Verge Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Realme’s X50 Pro has a Snapdragon 865 and 5G for $600Realme is continuing its push into the high end today with the announcement of the Realme X50 Pro, its first 5G phone and one that the company will push as a legitimate flagship contender in more markets than ever before. It was intended for reveal at Mobile World Congress this week in an attempt to make a global splash; Realme is going forward with the announcement despite the event’s cancellation.

The X50 Pro is a pretty hefty phone at 207g and 9.36mm thick, and its design doesn’t do much to step beyond other devices from the company. The colorway on the device you see here, though, is pretty cool — Realme calls it “Rust Red”, and it’s kind of like a copper-brown frosted-glass matte finish on the back. Realme is yet to blow my mind...
