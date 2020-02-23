Global  

Flat- Earther ‘Mad’ Mike Hughes Dies in Home-Made Steam Rocket Launch

HNGN Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Flat- Earther ‘Mad’ Mike Hughes Dies in Home-Made Steam Rocket LaunchDaredevil launches a DIY rocket that was his cause of death when it crashed with him riding it. He was a ‘flat earther’ attempting to reach space in a DIY rocket.
News video: Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes Dies In Homemade Rocket Crash In Calif.

Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes Dies In Homemade Rocket Crash In Calif. 00:23

 Daredevil “Mad Mike” Hughes died after his homemade rocket crashed shortly after takeoff near Barstow, California. Amy Johnson reports.

Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes killed in homemade rocket crash [Video]Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes killed in homemade rocket crash

BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA — Self-proclaimed daredevil "Mad Mike" Hughes is sadly no longer around after he crashed in his homemade rocket shortly after take off near Barstow on Saturday. Hughes was..

Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes Dies During Attempt To Launch Homemade Rocket [Video]Daredevil 'Mad Mike' Hughes Dies During Attempt To Launch Homemade Rocket

Well-known daredevil "Mad Mike" Hughes reportedly died after a homemade rocket crashed.

Flat Earth advocate dies after homemade rocket crashes

The saga of "Mad" Mike Hughes and his homebuilt rocket has come to a tragic end. The Flat Earth advocate died on February 22nd at the age of 64 when the chute...
Homemade rocket-builder 'Mad Mike' Hughes killed in launch attempt crash for science show

Mike Hughes, 64, died in his homemade steam-powered rocket. The stunt was being filmed for a new Science Channel series called "Homemade Astronauts."  
