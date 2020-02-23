Global  

TSA bans employees from making TikTok videos

engadget Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The Transport Security Administration (TSA) is the latest US government organization to ban the use of TikTok. The decision comes after New York Senator Chuck Schumer sent a letter to TSA administrator David Pekoske, in which he flagged a number of s...
Sen. Schumer Warns TSA Still Using Vulnerable TikTok App [Video]Sen. Schumer Warns TSA Still Using Vulnerable TikTok App

Sen. Charles Schumer warned on Sunday that the Transportation Security Agency continued to use the China-owner TikTop app, a platform the agency denies using.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 11:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Schumer raises security concerns on TSA’s use of TikTok app

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate’s top Democrat is raising questions about the Transportation Security Administration’s use of the China-owned video app...
Seattle Times

