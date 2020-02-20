How to file your taxes for free

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Most of us pay to have our taxes completed, whether that means hiring an accountant to fill out the forms for us, or using one of the several online or application-based options made available by TurboTax, TaxACT, TaxSlayer, H&R Block, and the like. What you may not know is that many tax filers are eligible for a Free File program, which lets them file their taxes online for free—thanks to a public-private partnership between the IRS and online tax services that’s been available for a couple of years now.



Last tax filing season, while you may have qualified for free filing, if you searched for “file my taxes for free” using your favorite search engine, the information for how to do so likely eluded you. In fact, one of my daughters, who technically qualified for free tax filing last year, ended up paying to file her return because she had 1099 income, even though that should not have disqualified her.



