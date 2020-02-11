Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > ‘Doctor Who’ S12, E9: When Team TARDIS Met The Cybermen…

‘Doctor Who’ S12, E9: When Team TARDIS Met The Cybermen…

geek.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
‘Doctor Who’ S12, E9: When Team TARDIS Met The Cybermen…The Thirteenth Doctor faces off against one of her oldest foes (via BBC)

This article contains spoilers for “Ascension of the Cyberman,” episode nine of Doctor Who season 12. (And, possibly, for Parasite.) I saw Parasite over the weekend*. And every time I thought the Oscar […]

The post ‘Doctor Who’ S12, E9: When Team TARDIS Met The Cybermen… appeared first on Geek.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Heroic Indian doctor stays in China to fight coronavirus despite mother begging him to come home [Video]Heroic Indian doctor stays in China to fight coronavirus despite mother begging him to come home

A courageous Indian doctor chose to stay in China and treat victims of the novel coronavirus outbreak, instead of returning back to his country, even after pressure from his mother to come..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:24Published

The Good Doctor S03E15 Unsaid [Video]The Good Doctor S03E15 Unsaid

The Good Doctor 3x15 "Unsaid" Season 3 Episode 15 Promo trailer HD - Despite everyone else’s doubts, Shaun is hopeful that Carly is truly fine with his friendship with Lea. Meanwhile, the team treats..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Doctor Who’ S12, E8: Team TARDIS Tackle 19th Century Trolley Problem

‘Doctor Who’ S12, E8: Team TARDIS Tackle 19th Century Trolley ProblemThe Doctor and her gang arrive at the Villa Diodati on the night that inspired Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" (via BBC) This article contains spoilers for...
geek.com


Tweets about this

shuv15937

Sam Shuvam RT @geekdotcom: ‘Doctor Who’ S12, E9: When Team TARDIS Met The Cybermen… https://t.co/jZU7KD8IyW https://t.co/b5yFUA0nDC 3 minutes ago

geekdotcom

Geek.com ‘Doctor Who’ S12, E9: When Team TARDIS Met The Cybermen… https://t.co/jZU7KD8IyW https://t.co/b5yFUA0nDC 5 minutes ago

TheElectroEng

Electro The Engineer ‘Doctor Who’ S12, E9: When Team TARDIS Met The Cybermen… https://t.co/l0ZoGOYdas https://t.co/otSTceEIYG 23 minutes ago

CamiloF65298808

Camilo Fernández ‘Doctor Who’ S12, E9: When Team TARDIS Met The Cybermen… https://t.co/7B5diZsuHV https://t.co/t6OOErYrlx 30 minutes ago

BotZiny

Ziny_The_Replicant ‘Doctor Who’ S12, E9: When Team TARDIS Met The Cybermen… https://t.co/JnV6uJ3igT https://t.co/jNbjuxYSAT 36 minutes ago

smlot_geek

Stephanie Mlot Part one of #DoctorWho's two-part finale sets up something big—bigger than an endless Cyber army, bigger than the r… https://t.co/Gi1Ehts21s 44 minutes ago

_TweeterPan

Public Universal Ictor Spoilery dw thoughts: Brendan revived proper Jack like 🤔 That trig point***is exciting Those flying cybermen… https://t.co/KSozPKnw8z 16 hours ago

Whoniversals

Cyber Bois '•|(●_●)|•' RT @Iudex_phil: Trying to kill The Doctor was one thing but when Turlough started pissing up against the the TARDIS walls the rest of the t… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.