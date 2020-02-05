According to Macotakara sources, the iPhone 12 linuep may support a new WiFi spec, 802.11ay, which is currently in the draft phase and expected to be finalized at the end of the year. 802.11ay uses 60GHz spectrum (separate from the 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands used in standard home router WiFi) to offer high-bandwidth device-to-device data transfer. It would be a perfect technology for Apple to use to improve the speed of AirDrop transfers, for example … more… The post Report: iPhone 12 may support new short-range WiFi standard, AirTags to charge wirelessly like an Apple Watch appeared first on 9to5Mac.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Google Pixel 5 in 2020 Check out the HP Pavillion X360 laptop: http://bit.ly/37gal1qLast year was an exciting year for Android, but 2020 looks to be an even bigger year! There's already a handful of devices announced that I.. Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN Duration: 10:26Published 1 week ago The new Lexus RX450h in Luxury Silver The pioneer of the luxury crossover segment is receiving an update - inside and out - for the 2020 model year. The new 2020 Lexus RX and RXL three row enhance both their elegance and captivating appeal.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 00:50Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources 2020 iPhones May Support New Short Range Wi-Fi Standard Apple's next iPhone series may support a new Wi-Fi standard known as IEEE 802.11ay, according to Japanese blog MacOtakara. 802.11ay is the follow-up of IEEE...

MacRumours.com 5 hours ago



Nomad takes 30% off leather iPhone 11 Pro cases, Apple Watch bands, and more Nomad is currently taking *30% off* a selection of its leather iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and other accessories when code *TAKE30* has been applied at...

9to5Toys 6 days ago





Tweets about this