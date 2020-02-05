Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Report: iPhone 12 may support new short-range WiFi standard, AirTags to charge wirelessly like an Apple Watch

Report: iPhone 12 may support new short-range WiFi standard, AirTags to charge wirelessly like an Apple Watch

9to5Mac Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
According to Macotakara sources, the iPhone 12 linuep may support a new WiFi spec, 802.11ay, which is currently in the draft phase and expected to be finalized at the end of the year. 802.11ay uses 60GHz spectrum (separate from the 5GHz and 2.4GHz bands used in standard home router WiFi) to offer high-bandwidth device-to-device data transfer.

It would be a perfect technology for Apple to use to improve the speed of AirDrop transfers, for example …

more…

The post Report: iPhone 12 may support new short-range WiFi standard, AirTags to charge wirelessly like an Apple Watch appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Google Pixel 5 in 2020 [Video]Google Pixel 5 in 2020

Check out the HP Pavillion X360 laptop: http://bit.ly/37gal1qLast year was an exciting year for Android, but 2020 looks to be an even bigger year! There's already a handful of devices announced that I..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 10:26Published

The new Lexus RX450h in Luxury Silver [Video]The new Lexus RX450h in Luxury Silver

The pioneer of the luxury crossover segment is receiving an update - inside and out - for the 2020 model year. The new 2020 Lexus RX and RXL three row enhance both their elegance and captivating appeal..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2020 iPhones May Support New Short Range Wi-Fi Standard

Apple's next iPhone series may support a new Wi-Fi standard known as IEEE 802.11ay, according to Japanese blog MacOtakara. 802.11ay is the follow-up of IEEE...
MacRumours.com

Nomad takes 30% off leather iPhone 11 Pro cases, Apple Watch bands, and more

Nomad is currently taking *30% off* a selection of its leather iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and other accessories when code *TAKE30* has been applied at...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.