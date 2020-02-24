Chess champion Garry Kasparov who was replaced by AI says most US jobs are next Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Garry Kasparov struggling with DeepBlue in 1997. | Image: STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images



Garry Kasparov dominated chess until he was beaten by an IBM supercomputer called Deep Blue in 1997. The event made “man loses to computer” headlines the world over. Kasparov recently returned to the ballroom of the New York hotel where he was defeated for a debate with AI experts. Wired’s Will Knight was there for a revealing interview with perhaps the greatest human chess player the world has ever known.



”I was the first knowledge worker whose job was threatened by a machine,” says Kasparov, something he foresees coming for us all.







”Every technology destroys jobs before creating jobs. When you look at the statistics, only 4 percent of jobs in the US require human creativity. That means 96 percent of jobs, I call them zombie jobs.... Garry Kasparov struggling with DeepBlue in 1997. | Image: STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty ImagesGarry Kasparov dominated chess until he was beaten by an IBM supercomputer called Deep Blue in 1997. The event made “man loses to computer” headlines the world over. Kasparov recently returned to the ballroom of the New York hotel where he was defeated for a debate with AI experts. Wired’s Will Knight was there for a revealing interview with perhaps the greatest human chess player the world has ever known.”I was the first knowledge worker whose job was threatened by a machine,” says Kasparov, something he foresees coming for us all.”Every technology destroys jobs before creating jobs. When you look at the statistics, only 4 percent of jobs in the US require human creativity. That means 96 percent of jobs, I call them zombie jobs.... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Techlofy Chess champion Garry Kasparov who was replaced by AI says most US jobs are next https://t.co/UqwdDCtg7E 30 seconds ago Boyd Digital Chess champion Garry Kasparov who was replaced by AI says most US jobs are next https://t.co/5HZyNiKUdh 3 minutes ago Scott Thurm RT @johnthornhillft: Interesting interview with the great chess champion @Kasparov63 - "the first knowledge worker whose job was threatened… 4 minutes ago  Oscar Castro Diaz RT @verge: Chess champion Garry Kasparov who was replaced by AI says most US jobs are next https://t.co/YDDfT6ct4z https://t.co/lnxjZvKCNf 5 minutes ago The vrge New post: "Chess champion Garry Kasparov who was replaced by AI says most US jobs are next" https://t.co/KO0FQmgoCl 8 minutes ago EmpireDynamic ADX Breaking: Chess champion Garry Kasparov who was replaced by AI says most US jobs are next https://t.co/3JXrCZCvph… https://t.co/nrbNCm2OBH 12 minutes ago Andrew Sykes Chess champion Garry Kasparov who was replaced by AI says most US jobs are next https://t.co/ScltM90oeo via @Verge 12 minutes ago Fábio Carvalho Chess champion Garry Kasparov who was replaced by AI says most US jobs are next https://t.co/crcvxqXleD 17 minutes ago