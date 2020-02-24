Disney Plus announces preorder discounts for Europe

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Disney is discounting the price of a yearly subscription to its streaming service in Europe, ahead of its regional launch on March 24th. Customers who subscribe before March 23rd will get £10, or €10, off the price of a year's subscription, bringing the annual cost down to £49.99 or €59.99. In Europe, the service will initially be available in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland. The promotion does not apply in the Netherlands, where the service already went live. At £49.99 a year, the price works out to around £4/€5 a month, which compares to £5.99/€6.99 a month at its usual pricing (monthly subscriptions are not receiving a similar pre-release discount). In the US, the service offered a similar...


