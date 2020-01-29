Global  

Huawei Mate Xs hands-on: On the 'other' side of the fold [Video]

9to5Google Monday, 24 February 2020
At MWC 2019, Huawei unveiled the Huawei Mate X, a folding device that felt like the complete opposite of the Samsung Galaxy Fold. A lot has changed since then, but the Huawei Mate Xs has been unveiled to hopefully — and potentially — pick up where the original left off.

Foreign Powers Still Using Huawei Despite U.S. Warnings [Video]Foreign Powers Still Using Huawei Despite U.S. Warnings

The Trump administration has been relentless in its campaign against Huawei. Trump push to keep Chinese tech giant Huawei out of its allies' 5G networks is having mixed success. The U.S. claims..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Huawei announces the Mate XS foldable with a more durable display and faster processor

Huawei announces the Mate XS foldable with a more durable display and faster processorOne year after it announced its debut Mate X foldable, Huawei is back with a successor, the Mate XS. Although, externally, the device looks very similar to the...
The Verge

