Cisco launches new cloud-native security platform

betanews Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
As businesses move into the cloud and expand their use of IoT devices, protecting their systems becomes much more complex. To address this problem Cisco is launching a new integrated cloud-native security platform, Cisco SecureX, aimed at improving visibility, identifying unknown threats, and automating workflows to strengthen customers’ security across network, endpoint, cloud, and applications. "The industry has been flooded with thousands of point products that were meant to help customers but instead created unmanageable environments with products that don't work together. This has created gaps in businesses' security posture," says Gee Rittenhouse, SVP and GM of Cisco's security business… [Continue Reading]
