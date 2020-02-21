Global  

Microsoft confirms Xbox Series X will support 'four generations of gaming'

The Verge Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge

Today, Microsoft finally unveiled many of the specs for its upcoming Xbox Series X, but the company also detailed something arguably as important: how the console will handle backwards compatibility. According to Microsoft, the Series X will support “four generations” of Xbox games, something the company alluded to last year.

“Our commitment to compatibility means existing Xbox One games, including backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games, look and play better than ever before,” Xbox head Phil Spencer wrote in a blog post. “Your favorite games, including titles in Xbox Game Pass, benefit from steadier framerates, faster load times and improved resolution and visual fidelity – all with no developer work required. Your Xbox One...
