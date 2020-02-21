Global  

TSA bans employees from using TikTok

The Verge Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
TSA bans employees from using TikTokIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The Transportation Security Administration told employees to stop posting to TikTok on Sunday, according to CBS News.

The TSA’s announcement to ban employees from using TikTok came shortly after Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) penned a letter to its administrator, David Pekoske, requesting that the agency halt its use. According to The Hill, TSA employees have used TikTok to create and post videos explaining some of the agency’s boarding processes and rules.

“TSA has never published any content to Tik Tok nor has it ever directed viewers to Tik Tok,” a TSA spokesperson told The Verge. “A small number of TSA employees have previously used Tik Tok on their personal devices to create videos for use in TSA’s social media outreach, but that...
