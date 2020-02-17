Global  

Equity Monday: Stocks fall, Square earnings, and Capiche raises $1.1M

TechCrunch Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Good morning friends, and welcome back to TechCrunch’s Equity Monday, a short-form audio hit to kickstart your week. Regular Equity episodes still drop Friday morning, so if you’ve listened to the show over the years don’t worry — we’re not changing the main show. (Here’s last week’s episode with Danny Crichton if you want to listen; I also just […]
