NASA Tries Different Tack to Get Struggling Martian ‘Mole’ to Dig Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

NASA InSight recently moved its robotic arm closer to its digging device in preparation to push on its top (via NASA/JPL/Caltech)



More than a year after NASA’s InSight lander arrived on Mars, the space agency is still struggling to drill into the red soil. Following a strong start in December 2018, InSight hit its […]



The post NASA Tries Different Tack to Get Struggling Martian ‘Mole’ to Dig appeared first on Geek.com. NASA InSight recently moved its robotic arm closer to its digging device in preparation to push on its top (via NASA/JPL/Caltech)More than a year after NASA’s InSight lander arrived on Mars, the space agency is still struggling to drill into the red soil. Following a strong start in December 2018, InSight hit its […]The post NASA Tries Different Tack to Get Struggling Martian ‘Mole’ to Dig appeared first on Geek.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Geek.com NASA Tries Different Tack to Get Struggling Martian ‘Mole’ to Dig https://t.co/ouSaoSMlZU https://t.co/Qx4RHLAoLV 6 hours ago Ziny_The_Replicant NASA Tries Different Tack to Get Struggling Martian ‘Mole’ to Dig https://t.co/MODimCfMYZ https://t.co/kLt166E9AW 7 hours ago twosheeep NASA Tries Different Tack to Get Struggling Martian 'Mole' to Dig - Geek - https://t.co/e7XNlEK0Bx 7 hours ago TweetTechnoFeeds NASA Tries Different Tack to Get Struggling Martian ‘Mole’ to Dig https://t.co/BVA4TeMJuf #Geek #Technology 7 hours ago Camilo Fernández NASA Tries Different Tack to Get Struggling Martian ‘Mole’ to Dig https://t.co/ZMSVJH4YuC https://t.co/Vy4yEaCddX 8 hours ago Stephanie Mlot .@NASA revealed its latest idea for forcing its @NASAInSight "mole" to dig deeper. https://t.co/1xk5rZJ7JQ #NASA #InSight #mole #Mars 8 hours ago