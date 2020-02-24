Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > NASA Tries Different Tack to Get Struggling Martian ‘Mole’ to Dig

NASA Tries Different Tack to Get Struggling Martian ‘Mole’ to Dig

geek.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
NASA Tries Different Tack to Get Struggling Martian ‘Mole’ to DigNASA InSight recently moved its robotic arm closer to its digging device in preparation to push on its top (via NASA/JPL/Caltech)

More than a year after NASA’s InSight lander arrived on Mars, the space agency is still struggling to drill into the red soil. Following a strong start in December 2018, InSight hit its […]

The post NASA Tries Different Tack to Get Struggling Martian ‘Mole’ to Dig appeared first on Geek.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

geekdotcom

Geek.com NASA Tries Different Tack to Get Struggling Martian ‘Mole’ to Dig https://t.co/ouSaoSMlZU https://t.co/Qx4RHLAoLV 6 hours ago

BotZiny

Ziny_The_Replicant NASA Tries Different Tack to Get Struggling Martian ‘Mole’ to Dig https://t.co/MODimCfMYZ https://t.co/kLt166E9AW 7 hours ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep NASA Tries Different Tack to Get Struggling Martian 'Mole' to Dig - Geek - https://t.co/e7XNlEK0Bx 7 hours ago

TweetTechnoFeed

TweetTechnoFeeds NASA Tries Different Tack to Get Struggling Martian ‘Mole’ to Dig https://t.co/BVA4TeMJuf #Geek #Technology 7 hours ago

CamiloF65298808

Camilo Fernández NASA Tries Different Tack to Get Struggling Martian ‘Mole’ to Dig https://t.co/ZMSVJH4YuC https://t.co/Vy4yEaCddX 8 hours ago

smlot_geek

Stephanie Mlot .@NASA revealed its latest idea for forcing its @NASAInSight "mole" to dig deeper. https://t.co/1xk5rZJ7JQ #NASA #InSight #mole #Mars 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.