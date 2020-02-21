Global  

Alert: NASA: Katherine Johnson, a mathematician on early space missions who was portrayed in film “Hidden Figures,” has died

SeattlePI.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — NASA: Katherine Johnson, a mathematician on early space missions who was portrayed in film “Hidden Figures,” has died.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published < > Embed
News video: Katherine Johnson, Groundbreaking NASA Mathematician Dead At 101

Katherine Johnson, Groundbreaking NASA Mathematician Dead At 101 00:45

 NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, made famous by the movie 'Hidden Figures', has died at the age of 101.

Katherine Johnson, Celebrated NASA Scientist, Dies At 101 [Video]Katherine Johnson, Celebrated NASA Scientist, Dies At 101

Katherine Johnson has died at the age of 101.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:43Published

Unsung heroes: NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson has died

Unsung heroes: NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson has diedNASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who helped pave the way for the first American astronaut to successfully orbit the Earth, has died at the age of 101.
Katherine Johnson, 'Hidden Figures' mathematician on early U.S. space missions, dead at 101

Katherine Johnson, a black mathematician whose little-known flight path calculations for NASA's early space missions were brought to light in the 2016 film...
Reuters


