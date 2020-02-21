Alert: NASA: Katherine Johnson, a mathematician on early space missions who was portrayed in film “Hidden Figures,” has died

Ashy RT @OldBlackHack: “Girls are capable of doing everything men are capable of doing. Sometimes they have more imagination than men.” - Kathe… 30 seconds ago Will I Am 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 The Washington Post: Alert | Katherine Johnson, ‘hidden figure’ at NASA during 1960s space race, dies at 101 - https://t.co/7P2eeWBg20 13 minutes ago angela RT @ABC: BREAKING: Katherine Johnson, a mathematician and real-life subject of the film "Hidden Figures," has died, according to NASA. She… 29 minutes ago All Breaking News News alert: Katherine Johnson, groundbreaking NASA mathematician who was depicted in 'Hidden Figures,' dies at 101 https://t.co/PnyFAIMj8N 1 hour ago Newshound New News Event! 3 alerts reporting on {"101", "alert katherine johnson", "figures", "johnson", "katherine johnson",… https://t.co/AWol6r8hF7 2 hours ago Barbara Skaar The Washington Post: Alert | Katherine Johnson, ‘hidden figure’ at NASA during 1960s space race, dies at 101 - https://t.co/xFGtVk8vms 2 hours ago