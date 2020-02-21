Microsoft’s Phil Spencer took to Xbox Wire this morning with additional details on Xbox Series X specs. We already had a somewhat decent idea of what to expect from the upcoming black box with information from the unveil in December of last year and possible early photos of the system’s I/O ports. But today’s information puts some specific numbers on paper and highlights some of the system’s interesting new features. Everything is down below. more… The post Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X specs + Quick Resume and more new features appeared first on 9to5Toys.



