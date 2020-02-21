Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The biggest cruise ship in the world has robot bartenders, a water slide with a 92-foot drop, and a nine-story zip-line — here's what it looks like (RCL)

The biggest cruise ship in the world has robot bartenders, a water slide with a 92-foot drop, and a nine-story zip-line — here's what it looks like (RCL)

Business Insider Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The biggest cruise ship in the world has robot bartenders, a water slide with a 92-foot drop, and a nine-story zip-line — here's what it looks like (RCL)· *Royal Caribbean International's 228,081-ton Symphony of the Seas is the world's largest cruise ship.*
· *It debuted in 2018.*
· The ship has 22 restaurants, 42 bars and lounges, theaters, an ice rink, and a zip line.
· *Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.*


For Royal Caribbean International,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jungle Cruise Boat Nearly Sunk At Walt Disney World [Video]Jungle Cruise Boat Nearly Sunk At Walt Disney World

A Jungle Cruise boat took on water at Disney's Magic Kingdom, all of the passengers got off safe.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:21Published

Sir Richard Branson launches Virgin Voyages’ first ship, Scarlet Lady [Video]Sir Richard Branson launches Virgin Voyages’ first ship, Scarlet Lady

Sir Richard Branson today (Fri 21/02) gave the world a first class view as he launched his new luxury Virgin Voyages cruise ship in Dover. The ship, christened Scarlet Lady, is the first of four Virgin..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Japan hits back at 'chaotic' cruise ship quarantine claims

Tokyo (AFP) Feb 20, 2020 Japan Thursday hit back at criticism over "chaotic" quarantine measures on the coronavirus-riddled Diamond Princess cruise ship, as...
Terra Daily

Coronavirus: UK records first death as man on board cruise ship dies

Coronavirus: UK records first death as man on board cruise ship diesA British man on board a cruise ship in Japan has died from coronavirus. The Japanese Ministry of Health said the man was the sixth person to have died on the...
WorldNews Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

StudioAmerini

Studio AmeriniAndrea RT @Evolvingbyhour: The 3 biggest cruise ship ports in the world are in Southeast Florida, handling over 12 million passengers a year. Add… 2 days ago

brokaw_peter

Peter Brokaw RT @mark16pg: Dear Zali Steggal How are you enjoying your time on board The World biggest cruise ship in the world .Made by steel run by d… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.