The biggest cruise ship in the world has robot bartenders, a water slide with a 92-foot drop, and a nine-story zip-line — here's what it looks like (RCL)
Monday, 24 February 2020 () · *Royal Caribbean International's 228,081-ton Symphony of the Seas is the world's largest cruise ship.*
· *It debuted in 2018.*
· The ship has 22 restaurants, 42 bars and lounges, theaters, an ice rink, and a zip line.
· *Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.*
Sir Richard Branson today (Fri 21/02) gave the world a first class view as he launched his new luxury Virgin Voyages cruise ship in Dover. The ship, christened Scarlet Lady, is the first of four Virgin..