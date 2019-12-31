NASA's Insight lander is revealing Mars to be far more shaky than we thought. It picked up about 450 quakes and 10,000 ground-bending whirlwinds.
Monday, 24 February 2020 () · NASA's Insight lander has detected about 450 quakes on Mars.
· An initial set of Insight research analyzed 174 of those quakes and about 10,000 "dust devil" whirlwinds that bend the ground.
· The findings reveal that Mars has a dry, crumbled upper crust, probably from asteroid impacts.
· Scientists hope that a bigger...
NASA's robotic InSight lander has for the first time established that Mars is seismically active, but do not call the shaking, rattling and rolling taking place... Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times
