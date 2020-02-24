Global  

Realme X50 Pro 5G packs Snapdragon 865, 90Hz, 65W charging, 12GB RAM for $600

9to5Google Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
While MWC was canceled this year, that’s not stopping Android manufacturers from announcing the latest and greatest. Today, Realme has launched its new Realme X50 Pro 5G and it packs quite a lot at an affordable price.

