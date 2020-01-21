President and COO of AT&T, a megacorporation, worries about tech companies’ power

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Photo by John Lamparski / Getty Images for Advertising Week New York



John Stankey, president and COO of AT&T, a mega-corporation forged from multiple big acquisitions, is worried about tech companies’ power. In an interview with Yahoo Finance’s Influencers with Andy Serwer, Stankey said he’s “really concerned about the concentration of economic power” in big tech companies and how they approach their “platforms’ influence on society.”



Stankey’s concern about concentrated economic power is particularly funny given that AT&T now owns Time Warner, which controls HBO, Turner, and Warner Bros. It already operated DirecTV. It, too, has a lot of concentrated economic power.



