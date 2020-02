Apple has reportedly signed a lease for 220,000 square feet of office space in New York near Madison Square Garden (AAPL)

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

· Apple has signed a lease for new office space in Manhattan, according to a report by the New York Post.

· The 220,000 square feet of space is located at 11 Penn Plaza, near New York's Penn Station and Madison Square Garden.

· The lease will run for five years, according to the New York Post.

