Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The CEO of Google Cloud told his former employees at Oracle that its cloud software was 'considered atrocious' and 'a disgrace,' according to an investor lawsuit (ORCL)

The CEO of Google Cloud told his former employees at Oracle that its cloud software was 'considered atrocious' and 'a disgrace,' according to an investor lawsuit (ORCL)

Business Insider Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The CEO of Google Cloud told his former employees at Oracle that its cloud software was 'considered atrocious' and 'a disgrace,' according to an investor lawsuit (ORCL)· *Veteran tech executive Thomas Kurian had led Oracle's cloud business before his surprising switch to Google two years ago where he is now CEO.*
· *He apparently had a rough tenure as head of Oracle cloud where he berated executives who reported to him for work that he called "awful" and "atrocious," according to a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Amazon Threatens to Fire Outspoken Critics of Its Environmental Policies [Video]Amazon Threatens to Fire Outspoken Critics of Its Environmental Policies

Amazon Threatens to Fire Outspoken Critics of Its Environmental Policies. Two employees of the e-commerce behemoth have been accused by the company of violating its external communications policy. . A..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Report: 300 Oracle employees walk out over CEO’s Trump fundraiser

The Trump administration just sided with Oracle in its legal battle with Google.
Ars Technica

Job cuts come to Google Cloud as it refocuses and restructures

A reorganization is coming to Google Cloud, marking another change occurring under CEO Thomas Kurian as it fights for dominance against the likes of Microsoft...
bizjournals Also reported by •WebProNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.