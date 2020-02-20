‘TouchStadia’ adds touchscreen controls to Google Stadia for Android
Monday, 24 February 2020 () As it stands, to play Google Stadia on your phone you need to connect a game controller via USB or Bluetooth, but what if you’re in a pinch and all you have is your phone? An indie developer has created TouchStadia, a way to play Stadia with on-screen controls from any Android phone via Google Chrome.
