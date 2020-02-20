Global  

‘TouchStadia’ adds touchscreen controls to Google Stadia for Android

9to5Google Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
As it stands, to play Google Stadia on your phone you need to connect a game controller via USB or Bluetooth, but what if you’re in a pinch and all you have is your phone? An indie developer has created TouchStadia, a way to play Stadia with on-screen controls from any Android phone via Google Chrome.

News video: Stadia Is Coming to More Android Devices

Stadia Is Coming to More Android Devices 00:51

 The tech giant has confirmed its game streaming service will be available on a range of Android devices following the Feb. 20 update.

GeForce Now proves Google’s approach to cloud gaming is wack [Video]GeForce Now proves Google’s approach to cloud gaming is wack

After 7 years in beta, Nvidia recently launched its GeForce Now game streaming service. While it's launching with less impressive specs than Google's competing Stadia game streaming, GeForce now offers..

Credit: Engadget AOL     Duration: 06:13Published


Stadia team talks joining Google, start-up culture, and the future

As Google ramps up its game streaming platform of the future, Stadia needs to attract talent that’s different from the company’s existing base. The Stadia...
9to5Google

This hack will let you play Google Stadia on a phone without a controller

This hack will let you play Google Stadia on a phone without a controllerImage: Google Google Stadia’s cloud gaming service offers wide access to titles, but it still requires players to have access to a controller. Rather than...
The Verge

