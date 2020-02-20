Apple Stores will promote International Women’s Day all month long with ‘She Creates’ series

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

March 8 marks International Women’s Day 2020, and Apple is supporting the visibility and achievements of women with special Today at Apple sessions held in select Apple Stores throughout the world. From March 1–31, you can join inspiring female creators in the “She Creates” series to learn a new skill and gain a new perspective.



