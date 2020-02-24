Global  

Sony Announces 5G Flagship Xperia 1 II and Midrange Xperia 10 II

ExtremeTech Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Sony Announces 5G Flagship Xperia 1 II and Midrange Xperia 10 IISony has never been a major player in smartphones, but it makes enough money from other ventures to keep at it. In fact, it has a habit of releasing multiple flagship phones every year. Its latest is the Xperia 1 II, and it's accompanied by a new mid-range device called the Xperia 10 II. The names are terrible, but you could probably guess these are updated versions of the phones Sony launched in its last update cycle. 

News video: Sony's Xperia announcement in 7 minutes

Sony's Xperia announcement in 7 minutes 07:32

 Sony just announced its first 5G flagship, the Xperia 1 II. In addition, the company showed off a Pro model, which utilizes mmWave technology. Rounding out its announcement is the company’s mid-range model, the Xperia 10 II.

Sony's mid-range Xperia 10 II packs an OLED display and triple cameras

Sony's Xperia 10 II is designed to be a TV and game console in your pocket thanks to the 6-inch 21:9 OLED Triluminos display, the company announced today. The...
engadget

Sony announces its first 5G flagship, the triple lens Xperia 1 II

Sony has announced its first 5G smartphone: The Xperia 1 II — which, for the curious and/or confused, is pronounced ‘Xperia One, Mark Two’. Which isn’t...
TechCrunch

