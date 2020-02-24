Sony Announces 5G Flagship Xperia 1 II and Midrange Xperia 10 II

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Sony has never been a major player in smartphones, but it makes enough money from other ventures to keep at it. In fact, it has a habit of releasing multiple flagship phones every year. Its latest is the Xperia 1 II, and it's accompanied by a new mid-range device called the Xperia 10 II. The names are terrible, but you could probably guess these are updated versions of the phones Sony launched in its last update cycle.



