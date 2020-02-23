New Netflix feature reveals the top 10 most popular programs on its service

Global  

TechCrunch Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Netflix is adding a new feature that will rank the 10 most popular programs on its service in your country, the company announced today. Its top 10 Overall list will display the most popular programs from across all Netflix content, including both movies and shows. In addition, separate top 10 lists for just movies and […]
