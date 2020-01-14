Show ink the door with these HP AirPrint LaserJet Pro Printers from $89

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Amazon is offering the HP LaserJet Pro M203dw AirPrint Laser Printer for *$98.90 shipped*. That's $70 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $11. HP's laser printer aims to make any job a fast one with snappy 30-page per minute speeds. This model supports AirPrint, bringing native printing to iOS and macOS devices. This means you'll be able to natively print without special apps or drivers. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.



