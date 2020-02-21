Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Intuit is reportedly about to buy Credit Karma for $7 billion, and a Wall Street analyst says it could give Intuit's AI a much-needed boost

Intuit is reportedly about to buy Credit Karma for $7 billion, and a Wall Street analyst says it could give Intuit's AI a much-needed boost

Business Insider Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Intuit is reportedly about to buy Credit Karma for $7 billion, and a Wall Street analyst says it could give Intuit's AI a much-needed boost· Intuit is in talks to buy Credit Karma for $7 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal. 
· A Wall Street analyst says the deal could give Intuit's artificial intelligence effort a needed boost.
· UBS analyst Jennifer Swanson Lowe says that Credit Karma has vast amounts of customer financial data that would help it...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Intuit in Talks to Buy Credit Karma for $7 Billion

Intuit in Talks to Buy Credit Karma for $7 Billion 00:16

 According to The Wall Street Journal, TurboTax's parent company Intuit is reportedly nearing a deal to buy Credit Karma for almost $7 billion. The announcement could come as early as next week and would be the largest acquisition in Intuit's 37-year history.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Wells Fargo to pay $3 bln for fake accounts [Video]Wells Fargo to pay $3 bln for fake accounts

Wells Fargo reached a settlement Friday for a massive fake account scandal, in which it admitted to guilt and agreed to pay $3 billion to the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

Morgan Stanley to Buy E-Trade in an All Stock Takeover [Video]Morgan Stanley to Buy E-Trade in an All Stock Takeover

Morgan Stanley will buy E-Trade financial trade corporation in a $13 billion deal. This all stock takeover will reshape the investment bank, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Intuit Is Expected to Buy Credit Karma in $7 Billion Deal

A start-up known for providing free credit scores, Credit Karma is set to avoid the I.P.O. market and instead sell to an established financial firm.
NYTimes.com

Intuit Close to Buying Credit Karma

Credit Karma, the popular credit and finance service, is on the verge of being bought by Intuit. According to reports by The Wall Street Journal, Intuit is...
WebProNews Also reported by •USATODAY.comReuters IndiaReutersSeattle TimesFinextraNYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BIPrime

Business Insider Prime Read: "Intuit is reportedly about to buy Credit Karma for $7 billion, and a Wall Street analyst says it could give… https://t.co/VlDXOqJjHQ 8 minutes ago

deepindex

DeepIndex RT @businessinsider: Intuit is reportedly about to buy Credit Karma for $7 billion, and a Wall Street analyst says it could give Intuit's A… 9 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Intuit is reportedly about to buy Credit Karma for $7 billion, and a Wall Street analyst says it could give Intuit'… https://t.co/dczOy9o1de 36 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Intuit is reportedly about to buy Credit Karma for $7 billion, and a Wall Street analyst says it could give Intuit'… https://t.co/DslDWWAjZi 40 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Intuit is reportedly about to buy Credit Karma for $7 billion, and a Wall Street analyst says it could give Intuit'… https://t.co/4AOH9h9TLz 40 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Intuit is reportedly about to buy Credit Karma for $7 billion, and a Wall Street analyst says it could give Intuit'… https://t.co/vYRn74csjJ 40 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Intuit is reportedly about to buy Credit Karma for $7 billion, and a Wall Street analyst says it could give Intuit'… https://t.co/JX1UDg7gNd 56 minutes ago

BuzzEdition

Susan Cooper 💙🌊💙 Intuit is reportedly close to buying Credit Karma for $7 billion in a fintech mega-deal Intuit is reportedly clos… https://t.co/Nh8jLP0R8U 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.