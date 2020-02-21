Netflix rolling out ‘top 10’ lists to highlight the most popular TV shows and movies
Monday, 24 February 2020 () Netflix is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to see the most popular content on the service. TechCrunch explains that these top 10 lists will breakdown the most popular titles across all of Netflix, as well for just movies and shows.
more…
The post Netflix rolling out ‘top 10’ lists to highlight the most popular TV shows and movies appeared first on 9to5Mac.
With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.