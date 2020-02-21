Netflix is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to see the most popular content on the service. TechCrunch explains that these top 10 lists will breakdown the most popular titles across all of Netflix, as well for just movies and shows. more… The post Netflix rolling out ‘top 10’ lists to highlight the most popular TV shows and movies appeared first on 9to5Mac.

